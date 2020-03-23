Sourav Ganguly's Tenure Extension Plea To Be Filed By Aditya Verma In SC: Report

In the latest development over colling of the period for the office bearers, the original petitioner in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case Aditya Verma has decided to appeal to the Supreme Court over exempting BCCI current president Sourav Ganguly's compulsory three-year cooling-off period which begins in July. Earlier a rule was passed that as per the new BCCI constitution based on Justice RM Lodha committee's reforms, any person who has been an office-bearer in a state as well as the BCCI for a consecutive period of six years, will have to go for a compulsory cooling-off period of three years.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Happening From First Week Of May Could Be Possible: BCCI Official

Aditya Verma petition during 2013 IPL spot-fixing

In 2013, Aditya Verma, the secretary of the unauthorised Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), had filed petitions against the BCCI on the IPL spot-fixing scandal, dragging the then-president N Srinivasan to court. Speaking to a leading news agency, Aditya Verma said that being the original petitioner on whose PIL the whole BCCI constitution was revamped, he has decided to file a plea that apex court should let BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his team (secretary Jay Shah in this case) should continue for a term of three years.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Miffed With Sourav Ganguly For Scrapping Kolkata ODI Without Her Consent

Aditya Verma clarification over BCCI president Sourav Ganguly term

In his statement, Aditya Verma also said that his entire intention was to ensure BCCI has a transparent functioning and if someone like BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's stature can't complete his term, then the reforms do not make sense to be implemented. He continued that the BCCI had been completely mismanaged by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for nearly three years. He added that any person coming in charge needs to time to put a system in place and he feels that Ganguly and his team must be given that time.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence On Sanjay Manjrekar’s Commentary Panel Ousting; Read Here

IPL 2020 postponed: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reveals date

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced the news about the IPL 2020 being postponed and had said that the tournament was pushed to April 15 from its original date of March 29. In the recent development regarding the IPL 2020 event, there is still hope that BCCI will go ahead with the tournament if it is given the green light in the coming weeks. As per reports, an unnamed official revealed that the IPL 2020 will successfully go ahead if it can start in the first week of May 2020.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Issues First Statement After IPL Gets Postponed & India-SA ODIs Cancelled