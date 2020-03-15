Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence On Sanjay Manjrekar’s Commentary Panel Ousting; Read Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a big blow to Sanjay Manjrekar by reportedly ousting the commentator. While the BCCI or Sanjay Manjrekar is yet to react to the development in public, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was asked about the board’s decision on Saturday. According to reports, the BCCI recently dropped former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar from its commentary panel. During the first washed-out ‘Ind vs SA’ ODI affair in Dharamsala, Sanjay Manjrekar was not present at the venue while the other commentators from BCCI’s panel like Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik were present.

However, the BCCI President refused to comment on the revocation of Sanjay Majrekar from the BCCI/IPL commentary team. Speaking to a news daily, Ganguly said that we should not jump to any conclusion just because the commentator was not part of one series.

“Yes, he wasn’t a part of the panel for this series, but it doesn’t mean that during the next series, he won’t be there. I don’t know what exactly was the trigger,” an agency report said quoting the unnamed BCCI official.

Sanjay Manjrekar was part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) commentary panel for many major ICC events ever since he took up the commentary gig post his retirement in 1996. While Manjrekar is one of the most experienced commentators in the world, the former Mumbai captain has been involved in quite a few controversies over the years. Meanwhile, apart from a statement, no particular reason has been released by any official stating as to why Sanjay Manjrekar was dropped.

While issuing a statement to the reporters, a BCCI source simply said that the esteemed former cricketer is excluded from its commentary panel because of the fact that BCCI are not happy with his work. It is to be noted that the BCCI is also planning to exclude Sanjay Manjrekar from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season panel, should the tournament go ahead with its postponed date of April 15.

