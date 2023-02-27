South Africa Vs West Indies: Schedule, Full Squads, Team News, Live Streaming And More

South Africa will be up against West Indies in an all-format tour from February 28 onwards. West Indies’ tour of South Africa will kick off with the first Test at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The home side heads into the two-match Test series with a 2-0 loss against Australia in their last assignment.

On the other hand, West Indies returned with a 1-0 series win against Zimbabwe in their last Test appearance. While the first Test ends on March 4, the series finale will begin on March 8 at the Wanderers Stadium. The three-match ODI series will begin on March 16, before concluding on March 21. The tour will end with the T20I series from March 25 to March 28.

West Indies’ tour of South Africa 2023: SA vs WI Full squads for Test series

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies series in India?

The live streaming of the West Indies' tour of South Africa will be available on the FanCode app and the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network.

West Indies’ tour of South Africa 2023: Full Schedule

SA vs WI, two-match Test series -

South Africa vs West Indies, 1st Test at the SuperSport Park, Centurion from February 28 to March 4

South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg from March 8 to 12

SA vs WI, three-match ODI series -

South Africa vs West Indies, 1st ODI at the Buffalo Park, East London on March 16

South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at the Buffalo Park, East London on March 18

South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on March 21

SA vs WI, three-match T20I series