SPB Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Game Preview

Salt Pond Breakers will square off against La Soufriere Hikers in the 22nd match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2020. The match will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Here's the SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 10.30 pm IST
Salt Pond Breakers have had a scintillating start to the Vincy Premier League T10 2020 tournament, having managed five victories in seven games. They sit second in the Vincy Premier League T10 table, with 10 points to their credit, only two short of leaders Botanic Garden Rangers. On the other hand, La Soufriere Hikers have struggled for fine form since the start of the campaign. With three victories and an equal number of defeats, they sit fourth on the league table, having bagged six points as yet.
Salt Pond Breakers: Kensley Joseph, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Tijorn Pope, Leshawn Lewis, Ricavo Williams
La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Desron Maloney, Tilron Harry, Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Jeremy Haywood, Othneil Lewis, Benniton Stapleton, Kemran Strough, Andre Hunte, Nickie Antoine, Casmus Hackshaw
Wicketkeeper: Salvan Browne
Batsmen: Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre, Rayan Williams, Tilron Harry
All-rounders: Kavem Hodge, Ryan John
Bowlers: Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Othneil Lewis, Kemran Strough
Salt Pond Breakers: Urnel Thomas (c), Delorn Johnson
La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne (vc), Kavem Hodge
Considering the recent run of form, Salt Pond Breakers start off as the favourites to win the match against La Soufriere Hikers.
