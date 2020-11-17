SPB Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Game Preview

Salt Pond Breakers will square off against La Soufriere Hikers in the 22nd match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2020. The match will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Here's the SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

Also Read | BCCI confirms MPL as Indian cricket team's new kit sponsor ahead of Australia tour

SPB vs LSH live: SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 10.30 pm IST

SPB vs LSH live: SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction and preview

Salt Pond Breakers have had a scintillating start to the Vincy Premier League T10 2020 tournament, having managed five victories in seven games. They sit second in the Vincy Premier League T10 table, with 10 points to their credit, only two short of leaders Botanic Garden Rangers. On the other hand, La Soufriere Hikers have struggled for fine form since the start of the campaign. With three victories and an equal number of defeats, they sit fourth on the league table, having bagged six points as yet.

Also Read | Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Mark Taylor

SPB vs LSH Dream11 team news

Salt Pond Breakers: Kensley Joseph, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Tijorn Pope, Leshawn Lewis, Ricavo Williams

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Desron Maloney, Tilron Harry, Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Jeremy Haywood, Othneil Lewis, Benniton Stapleton, Kemran Strough, Andre Hunte, Nickie Antoine, Casmus Hackshaw

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh reveals what makes Sachin Tendulkar the 'Michael Jordan of Indian Cricket'

SPB vs LSH playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Salvan Browne

Batsmen: Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre, Rayan Williams, Tilron Harry

All-rounders: Kavem Hodge, Ryan John

Bowlers: Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Othneil Lewis, Kemran Strough

SPB vs LSH match prediction and top picks

Salt Pond Breakers: Urnel Thomas (c), Delorn Johnson

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne (vc), Kavem Hodge

Also Read | Rahul Dravid bats for inclusion of T20 Cricket in the prestigious Olympic Games

SPB vs LSH match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Salt Pond Breakers start off as the favourites to win the match against La Soufriere Hikers.

Note: The SPB vs LSH match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SPB vs LSH playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: VPL T10 Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.