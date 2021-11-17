Last Updated:

Sports Minister Answers If India Will Participate In 2025 Champions Trophy In Pakistan

In the list of host countries announced by ICC for tournaments in the 2024-2031 FTP cycle, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has gone to Pakistan.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
India

Credit-PTI


In the list of host countries announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for tournaments in the 2024-2031 FTP cycle, the rights to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has been bagged by Pakistan. Looking at the current relations with Pakistan, there were a lot of speculations surrounding India's participation that have been put to an end by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Addressing the media, Thakur said that the decision regarding India's participation in the Champion's Trophy in Pakistan will be taken when the time comes.

“When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon," Union Sports Minister said. Anurag Thakur added, “Even in past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. As you all know, many players were even attacked while playing over there and that’s a big issue to be dealt with."

Pakistan delighted after being named as host for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Soon after the ICC events host list named Pakistan as the host country for the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja took to his official Twitter handle and asserted that 'it was a matter of great pride and delight'. "This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality,"  Ramiz Raja added.

Upcoming ICC events Host (2024-2031)

"Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket? Eight new tournaments were announced. 12 different host nations confirmed. Champions Trophy officially returns," ICC tweeted with the list. As per the list:-

  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: USA and West Indies
  • ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan
  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India and Sri Lanka 
  • 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028: Australia and New Zealand
  • ICC Champions Trophy 2029: India
  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030: England, Ireland and Scotland
  • 2031 ICC Cricket World Cup: India and Bangladesh

Image credit: PTI

Tags: India, Pakistan, Anurag Thakur
First Published:
