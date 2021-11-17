Sports Minister Answers If India Will Participate In 2025 Champions Trophy In Pakistan

In the list of host countries announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for tournaments in the 2024-2031 FTP cycle, the rights to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has been bagged by Pakistan. Looking at the current relations with Pakistan, there were a lot of speculations surrounding India's participation that have been put to an end by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Addressing the media, Thakur said that the decision regarding India's participation in the Champion's Trophy in Pakistan will be taken when the time comes.

“When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon," Union Sports Minister said. Anurag Thakur added, “Even in past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. As you all know, many players were even attacked while playing over there and that’s a big issue to be dealt with."

Pakistan delighted after being named as host for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Soon after the ICC events host list named Pakistan as the host country for the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja took to his official Twitter handle and asserted that 'it was a matter of great pride and delight'. "This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality," Ramiz Raja added.

It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 16, 2021

Upcoming ICC events Host (2024-2031)

"Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket? Eight new tournaments were announced. 12 different host nations confirmed. Champions Trophy officially returns," ICC tweeted with the list. As per the list:-

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: USA and West Indies

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India and Sri Lanka

2027 ICC Cricket World Cup: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028: Australia and New Zealand

ICC Champions Trophy 2029: India

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030: England, Ireland and Scotland

2031 ICC Cricket World Cup: India and Bangladesh

Image credit: PTI