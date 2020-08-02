Sachin Tendulkar Shares Pic From His Childhood Days On Friendship Day. Can You Spot Him?

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of himself along with his friends from his childhood days to mark the occasion of Friendship Day. The legendary cricketer took to Instagram to share a picture, where he along with his six other friends can be seen posing for the camera, what appears to be outside his parents' home in Mumbai. However, for some twist on this friendship day let's try and spot the unrecognisable young Sachin Tendulkar in the picture he shared today. Let's not cheat and do it under 15 seconds.

Read: Danny Morrison Recalls How He Had Denied Sachin Tendulkar His Maiden Test Century

Were you able to spot the young Sachin? If not, no problem, he is the one in a yellow shirt and white shorts standing on top at the far-left corner. Sachin, while sharing the picture captioned it with a beautiful quote crediting his friends for playing a vital role in his illustrious career. "Friendships are like floodlights on a cricket field. They enjoy your success from the corner. But if they realise the sun’s going down on you, they light themselves up to provide brightness around you. For me, every day is #FriendshipDay," the retired cricketer wrote.

Read: Brett Lee Recalls His On-field Rivalry With 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar; Read Here

Sachin's career

Sachin Tendulkar, who shot to fame at a tender age of 16 while playing school cricket in Mumbai, made his debut for India in 1989 against Pakistan and has more runs than any other cricketer in Test and ODI cricket history. Also known as 'God of Cricket' the 47-year-old has scored more than 15,000 runs in Tests and over 18,000 in ODIs from in his 25-year long career. Sachin has played a record six World Cups and was part of the Indian squad when it lifted the coveted trophy in 2011. Sachin retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 after playing his last international match against West Indies, which was a Test, where he received a rare guard of honour from players of both the teams following his dismissal.

Read: Shahid Afridi Rates Both Brian Lara And AB De Villiers Higher Than Sachin Tendulkar

Read: Virat Kohli Reveals Motivation For Giving Sachin Tendulkar 'lap Of Honour' After 2011 WC