Sreesanth Birthday: 3 Scintillating Moments From The World Cup-winning Bowler's Career

Indian pacer S Sreesanth was well known for hurling penetrating in-swinging yorkers and displaying his on-field antics. A sparkling talent who represented India in all three formats of the game, Sreesanth was part of India’s victorious 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup campaigns. Unfortunately, his career was cut short with a 7-year ban when the cricketer was involved in a spot-fixing scandal in IPL 2013. As Sreesanth and his fans celebrate the 37th birthday of the cricketer, we take a look at his top 3 moments during his playing days.

Sreesanth birthday: Top 3 moments of the maverick pacer

Sreesanth birthday moment No. 1: Turning Wanderers pitch into a dance-floor

Perhaps the most memorable ‘Sreesanth moment’ in red-ball cricket was when the right-armed pacer gave a befitting reply to South Africa’s Andre Nel. During the first Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, Sreesanth was batting against a charged-up Andre Nel who was hurling a series of bouncers to the tail-ender. On one occasion, Nel taunted the Indian cricketer for 'lacking courage.' Much to everybody’s amusement, Sreesanth charged down the wicket off the very next ball and smacked the ball straight over the bowler’s head. He then performed a dance on the pitch by whirling his bat in the air.

Sreesanth birthday moment No. 2: Spell against Australia in the semi-final

Sreesanth was one of the heroes in India's victory in the ICC World Twenty20. His mercurial spell against Australia turned out to be the difference between the two sides in the semi-final of that tournament. The pacer picked 2-12 in his four overs where he rattled the stumps of Australia’s in-form openers Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. His celebration after those wickets was as entertaining as the dismissals.

Sreesanth birthday moment No. 3: A catch that won the World Cup

In the final game of the same tournament, Pakistan batsman Misbah-ul-Haq looked all set to snatch away the T20 title from the Men in Blue. While all the Pakistani batsmen were failing, Misbah firmly protected the other end and defied India’s attack with an attacking innings. With just 6 runs needed from 4 balls, the batsman scooped one over the short fine-leg where Sreesanth was stationed. The Kerela-based cricketer grabbed the catch. To this date, the moment is etched in every fan’s memory.

