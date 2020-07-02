Sreesanth Opens Up About 'terrorist-like' Treatment In Jail After IPL Spot-fixing Scandal

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has had an eventful life so far. The right-arm pacer was part of India's two World Cup-winning squads, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. However, in 2013, Sreesanth was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal where he was arrested by Delhi Police along with fellow Rajasthan Royals teammates, Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan. The Sreesanth cricket ban was eventually reduced but the damage was already done as his career has been severely affected.

Sreesanth cricket ban: Kerala pacer reveals he was taken to 'terrorist ward' after being arrested in IPL spot-fixing scandal

Recently, Sreesanth revealed how his life took a radical turn after he was taken to the 'terrorist ward' of a jail on being arrested. While speaking to Crictracker, Sreesanth said that if one looks at his life, it changed in a fraction of second. He added that it was the after-match party when he was taken to the terrorist ward. Sreesanth also reckoned that he was being made a ‘Bakra’ (scapegoat).

Sreesanth made a sensational revelation that for 12 days, it was a torture for him for 16-17 hours per day. He said that he was always thinking about his house and family at that time. Sreesanth mentioned that after a few days, his elder brother came to visit him and then he got to know that his family was fine. The Kerala pacer acknowledged his family's support saying that his family members motivated him and had his back.

An emotional Sreesanth further opined that winning every battle is important as everyone is fighting their own battle. He added that even if Sachin Tendulkar scores century in a game, he will bat from zero in next game. The 38-year-old suggested thinking for 10 seconds before any decision is made. He reckoned that one should know that ‘this too shall pass’. Sreesanth also advised youngsters to achieve what they desire and not to wait for it or listen to what the world says.

Sreesanth also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise which shocked a large part of the nation. He said that his wife messaged him informing about Sushant Singh Rajput's death but he was training at that time so he didn’t check it at that time. Later, when he was in his car, he got a voicemail from his wife and he thought it was a joke. However, when he heard different voice mails, he realised it was true.

Sreesanth said that many were circulating his pictures on social media. Speaking about the same he added that luckily, no one clicked him going to jail or coming out of jail. He was relieved his kids will not see such pictures. Sreesanth also said he was extremely sad on that day.

