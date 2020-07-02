Sreesanth Bowling Well But Not 'match Fit' For Ranji Trophy: Kerala Captain Sachin Baby

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has had an eventful life so far. The right-arm pacer was part of India's two World Cup-winning squads, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. However, in 2013, Sreesanth was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal due to which he was issued a lifetime ban from cricket. The Sreesanth cricket ban was eventually reduced and the Kerala pacer is now eyeing a return to competitive cricket.

Sreesanth cricket ban: Sachin Baby claims the right-arm pacer is still not match fit

However, Kerala captain Sachin Baby has made a huge claim about Sreesanth's fitness. Baby opined that Sreesanth is still unplayable, he maintained his stand on his bowling but said that that the 38-year-old is not ‘match fit’. While speaking to CricketAddictor, Sachin Baby said that Sreesanth and he have been training together for the last seven years and added that he always likes to bowl.

Sachin Baby further said that Sreesanth has been maintaining his body well. He claimed that the match fitness is not with him but still he is fit and bowling well in the nets. Sachin Baby mentioned that they were looking forward to Sreesanth's comeback. He also said that after the ongoing rainy season in Kerala, Sreesanth will be back in the match fitness too because he is working extremely hard.

Sreesanth cricket ban: Michael Jordan's former trainer to help Kerala pacer make a comeback

Sreesanth is gearing up to make a comeback and the right-arm pacer is leaving no stone unturned in his long and arduous road towards redemption. Sreesanth is taking lessons in mental conditioning from Michael Jordan's former trainer Tim Grover. Sreesanth gets up as early as 5 AM IST to attend online mental conditioning classes from noted NBA physical and mental training coach Tim Grover, who has worked with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

In an interview with PTI, Sreesanth said that Grover was one of the biggest names in NBA. He added that he attends Grover's online sessions from 5.30 AM to 8.30 AM thrice a week. In the afternoon, he trains from 1.30 PM to 6 PM at the indoor nets in Ernakulam with a lot of Kerala U-23 players and Ranji Trophy players like Sachin Baby. Incidentally, Baby recently claimed in an interview that Sreesanth is as lethal today as he was in his prime with his swing and pace.

