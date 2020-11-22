Sreesanth Set To Return To Competitive Cricket With T20 League After End Of 7-year Ban

As Sreesanth remains determined to make his comeback, the speedster is set to return onto the 22 yards after being away for more than 7 years due to the ban. The 37-year-old pacer has decided to return to competitive cricket with the upcoming T20 league organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). He was earlier seen bowling in the nets along with the Kerala Ranji team.

Following the footsteps of Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh, Kerala is also set to conduct a T20 league, which is yet to receive the government's assent. If conducted, Sreesanth will be the star attraction of the tournament. The stakeholders are eyeing to conduct the tournament in the first week of December in Alappuzha.

Sreesanth' spot-fixing ban ends

India pacer S Sreesanth's ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end on September 13, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life and was aggressively contested by the flamboyant bowler. However, with the Indian domestic season postponed at present due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains to be seen when exactly Sreesanth is able to make a comeback if Kerala decides to give him a chance.

Before the end of the suspension, he tweeted: "I'm completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most.will give my very best to every ball I ball even (if) it's just practice. Just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I've got and I will give the very best to any team I play."

Sreesanth's life ban for alleged spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the IPL was reduced to seven years by BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain last year. Jain had observed that the cricketer is well past his prime having already served six years. The BCCI banned Sreesanth in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. Sreesanth played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.

