Sreesanth Pleads Overseas T20 Leagues To Hire Him, Wants To Play Match At Lord's Again

Indian speedster S Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2013 for his alleged involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal. The seven-year Sreesanth ban from competitive cricket came to an end on Sunday, September 13 and the cricketer is now free to approach the sport again. Furthermore, even his home state Kerala Cricket Association have talked about considering making a dramatic Sreesanth return on the field possible through the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament if the pacer successfully manages to prove his match-fitness levels by then.

Sreesanth wants to play in T20 leagues across the world

Sreesanth is desperate to return to competitive cricket and he has time and again spoken about his aspirations to play for India. According to InsideSport, after his ban ended, Sreesanth said that he is speaking to agents in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka as he wants to play cricket at the club levels in these countries.

Sreesanth further said that his aim is to represent India in the 2023 World Cup. The Kerala pacer also revealed one of his dreams. He stated that he wishes to play in a match at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's when the MCC plays the Rest of the World. The right-arm pacer is extremely eager to play at the top level again and is really optimistic about representing the country once again.

Sreesanth return

Sreesanth, who has served his seven-year ban, is gearing up to make a comeback and the right-arm pacer is leaving no stone unturned in his long and arduous road towards redemption. Recently, while speaking to The New Indian Express, Sreesanth said that he is bowling with passion and slowly getting back into rhythm. He added that he is enjoying his bowling and the process that a first-class cricketer has to undergo to perform at the Ranji level. The 37-year-old is looking to break into the Kerala side for the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy.

How much is the Sreesanth net worth?

Prior to the 2016 elections which he fought with the BJP, the Sreesanth net worth stood at ₹7.37 crore, as per the cricketer's own official declaration. He is said to possess a Jaguar XJL car worth ₹1.18 crore and a ₹30,000 worth motor bike, which he won as a prize for the ‘Player of the Match’ in a cricket match. Sreesanth also has 55 sovereigns of gold and cricket World Cup medals (diamond-studded), worth ₹3,00,000 and ₹5,00,000 respectively amongst other movable assets.

On the other hand, Sreesanth's wife has 375 sovereigns of gold worth over ₹82,00,000, as per the cricketer's affadavit then. The Sreesanth house is worth ₹5.5 crore in a 5.26 acres of land, with a built-up area of over 9,000 square feet. The Sreesanth house is in Edapally, Kochi. He lives there with his wife and children.

IMAGE COURTESY: SREESANTH INSTAGRAM