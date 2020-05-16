Sreesanth Sets An 'unrealistic Goal' For Himself, Says 'I Will Win 2023 WC For India'

S Sreesanth has been one of the finest pacers to have represented India at the highest level. He had played an integral part in the Men In Blue's ICC World T20 2007 triumph and the tri-series win in Australia during the 2007-08 season. He was also a part of the Indian squad that lifted their second World Cup in 2011 after a long wait of 28 years.

However, Sreesanth was subsequently handed a life ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in IPL 2013. But, the veteran pacer has set an unrealistic goal for himself and that is to retire after winning the World Cup for India in 2023.

'My unrealistic goal': Sreesanth

During an Instagram live session with a sports news website, the senior speedster went on to say that he has been waiting for a chance from so many years and tried to be realistic but now, he has become unrealistic as he has been setting unrealistic goals and they have started becoming realistic. The Kerala cricketer then mentioned that his unrealistic goal is to play the 2023 World Cup and help the Men In Blue win the showpiece event after which he will retire.

Giving the examples of Master Blaster and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, the current head coach of Pakistan Misbah-ul-Haq, and former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid who played till their 40s (Dravid had played IPL till the age of 40), Sreesanth exuded confidence of playing the next quadrennial event