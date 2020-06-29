Sreesanth's Comeback Most Awaited By Kerala's Ranji Trophy Team: Tinu Yohannan

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has had an eventful life so far. The right-arm pacer was part of India's two World Cup-winning squads, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. However, in 2013, Sreesanth was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal where he was arrested by Delhi Police along with fellow Rajasthan Royals teammates, Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan.

Sreesanth keen to represent Kerala again and help them win tournaments

Sreesanth was issued a lifetime ban from cricket after his alleged involvement in 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. The ban was eventually reduced and the Kerala pacer is now eyeing a return to competitive cricket. The spot-fixing ban imposed on Sreesanth is set to end this September and the right-arm pacer is looking to forward to represent Kerala.

While speaking to The New Indian Express, Sreesanth said that he is bowling with passion and slowly getting back into the rhythm. He added that he is enjoying his bowling and the process that a first-class cricketer has to undergo to perform at the Ranji level. Recently, Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan had confirmed that the team will consider Sreesanth for this year’s Ranji Trophy and that everyone is looking forward to having him in the team again.

Sreesanth, who has 211 wickets from 73 matches, further said that having a fast bowler as a coach is a blessing in disguise. He lauded the Kerala coach and said that Yohannan understands the mind of a fast bowler and he will help him bowl at the optimum level. Sreesanth also opined that he is keen to turn out for Kerala and help them win a few tournaments in the process.

The former Rajasthan Royals pacer also made it clear that he is eyeing to play in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) League, having polished his craft at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai. Sreesanth said that he has fond memories of Chennai and playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (CSK's home ground). Sreesanth reckoned that he learnt the ropes of fast bowling from Dennis Lillee and TA Sekar. He also said that the wickets, conditions and quality of batsmen make it challenging for bowlers and he would love to play in the TNCA League.

IMAGE COURTESY: SREESANTH INSTAGRAM