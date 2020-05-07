Ashish Nehra Gives Credit To N Srinivasan For CSK's Consistency In IPL Cricket

Ashish Nehra was one of India's leading fast bowlers who was lethal with his left-arm medium pace and swing. His career was marred with injuries especially when he was at the peak of his career. Nonetheless, Ashish Nehra has been a part of several memorable victories for Team India, which includes the 2002 Natwest Tri-Series in England, the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003/04, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and so on.

Ashish Nehra reveals the reason behind MS Dhoni-led CSK's consistency in IPL

Ashish Nehra also had a successful IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which paved the way for his comeback into the Indian team. CSK is the most consistent team in the history of the league. The Chennai-based franchis, which has played 10 out of the 12 IPL seasons so far, have managed to qualify for the playoffs on all ten occasions, making them the only team to do so. CSK also won the coveted trophy thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Now, the former CSK pacer has revealed the reason behind CSK's consistency. While speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Ashish Nehra said that the owners don't interfere in captain MS Dhoni's decisions and he doesn’t face any issues from the management, which is a problem that other captains face. MS Dhoni has been the captain of the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008.

Ashish Nehra further said that the team atmosphere at CSK is unique which is why the team hasn’t just been successful but extremely consistent. He also said that the main reason for the consistency is N Srinivasan's India Cements. Ashish Nehra added that they have been running cricket in South India for so many years, so they knew how to run a sports business and teams extremely well way before the IPL began. On top of it, they have a captain like MS Dhoni.

The former BCCI and ICC President N Srinivasan has received high praise from not just Nehra and Dhoni but other renowned cricketers such as Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik for his administrative skills.

Ashish Nehra also said that CSK management supports MS Dhoni completely. Ashish Nehra also pointed out a problem saying that in some franchises the management thinks they know the game better that than players and coaches, which is something MS Dhoni never had to face. Thus, if there’s no interference and if one is able to keep the same team for 2-3 years, the results do come.

