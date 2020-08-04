SRH Star Jonny Bairstow Hits Long Six To Score England's Joint-fastest 50 In ODIs: Watch

England got off to a winning start by winning the first ODI against Ireland by four wickets. They followed it up with another emphatic and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match England vs Ireland 2020 series. The standout performer of the match was Jonny Bairstow, whose aggressive batting demolished Ireland's chances of levelling the England vs Ireland 2020 series.

England vs Ireland 2020: Jonny Bairstow hits joint-fastest fifty for England in ODIs

Jonny Bairstow went berserk as he played a defining knock of 82 from just 41 balls at a majestic strike rate of 200. His knock ensured that the hosts secured the series with a match to go. The SRH star's magnificent innings was laced with 14 fours and two sixes.

One of the sixes Jonny Bairstow hit to Andy McBrine was an absolute delight to watch. During the third ball of the eighth over, McBrine flighted the ball and the SRH opener picked the length early, Jonny Bairstow advanced down the track, got to the pitch of the ball and dispatched it over long-off for a maximum.

Courtesy this six, Jonny Bairstow brought up 12th ODI fifty of his career. In the process, the SRH star also managed to score the joint-fastest fifty in ODIs for England. Bairstow fastest fifty came off just 21 balls. England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan is another player who holds the record for joint-fastest fifty in ODIs for England when he scored a 21-ball fifty against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018 as England also smashed the ODI world record score of 481.

That is some shot from Jonny!



Our joint-fastest ODI half-century 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3c74AnYLOD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 1, 2020

Jonny Bairstow also crossed the 3000-run landmark in ODI cricket and became the joint quickest England player to do so. The wicket-keeper batsman reached the milestone in 72 innings. Joe Root also took 72 innings to achieve the feat. Besides, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings (46*) and David Willey (47*), made useful contributions to see England home with 17.3 overs to spare.

Jonny Bairstow is set to represent SRH in IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. The 13th edition of the tournament was originally slated to start on March 29, however, the cash-rich league was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The SRH star's partnership alongside skipper David Warner will be crucial in determining how far the Hyderabad-based franchise goes in the tournament.

IMAGE COURTESY: ENGLAND CRICKET TWITTER