SRH Vs MI: Ishan Kishan Smokes Rashid Khan For 104m Six In Blistering 84-run Knock; Watch

As MI vs SRH match is underway in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan on Friday went berserk and provided a perfect platform for his team to post a big total in their final league match. Mumbai Indians need to script history against the SunRisers Hyderabad in order to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

To qualify for the playoffs, Mumbai Indians need to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 171 runs. If they do so, their net run-rate will become better than KKR, who are currently at fourth spot.

Ishan Kishan's fiery knock of 84 runs saw him smack one of the best T20 bowlers, Rashid Khan, for a monstrous six. During the start of the 7th over of the innings, Rashid Khan came on to bowl against Ishan Kishan, who was smashing almost every bowler of the SRH line-up.

The 23-year-old leg spinner bowled a full-length delivery. However, Kishan who had already cleared his front leg, smashed the ball for a monstrous six of 104m.

Ishan Kishan goes on a record-breaking spree against SRH

Ishan Kishan played a sensational knock of 84 runs in just 32 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 4 sixes. However, the Mumbai Indians opener was dismissed by SRH sensation Umran Malik. In his knock, Ishan Kishan also went on a record-breaking spree as he smashed the fastest fifty by any Mumbai Indians batsman in the history of the IPL, overtaking his own record which he jointly held with Kieron Pollard.

Ishan Kishan completed his half-century in just 16 balls. Earlier, the fastest half-century by a Mumbai Indians player was in 17 balls. The record was jointly held by Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya.

Apart from the fastest fifty, Ishan Kishan became the third batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to reach a half-century within four overs of an innings.

Ishan Kishan's blitz also pushed Mumbai Indians to post the highest score at the end of 10 overs, a record also held by Punjab Kings. At the end of 10 overs, Mumbai Indians' score was 131 runs, courtesy of Ishan Kishan's blitzkrieg. Punjab Kings also hold the record where they scored 131 runs in 10 overs against SRH in 2014.

Fans laud Ishan Kishan for his fiery knock against SRH

