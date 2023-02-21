Sri Lanka Cricket Deny NOC To Wanindu Hasaranga To Play In Pakistan Super League 2023

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reportedly refused to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Wanindu Hsaranga, denying him permission to participate in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Hasaranga was due to join Quetta Gladiators on February 21 but the 25-year-old could not get the required permission to travel to Pakistan for the T20 franchise league.

According to Pakistan media reports, the Gladiators are looking for a player to replace Hasaranga in their PSL 2023 squad. The Gladiators acquired Hasaranga for PSL 2023 under the platinum category, which pays $170,000 USD to every player. Hasaranga is set to miss out on the massive amount since he is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the T20 league. As per reports, Hasaranga is currently busy playing first-class cricket in Sri Lanka.

Hasaranga is likely to be one of the key players for Sri Lanka when they travel to New Zealand for a two-match Test series next month. The series is going to be an important outing for the Lankans as it will decide their qualification scenario for the World Test Championship final. Sri Lanka must defeat New Zealand 2-0 in the two-match contest and hope India wins its Test series against Australia 4-0 in order to qualify for the marquee ICC event.

Sri Lanka are slated to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand starting March 9. The first Test is scheduled to be played from March 9 to 13 at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch. The second Test will be played from March 17 to 21 at the Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket refused to provide a NOC to Kusal Mendis, who was drafted by Lahore Qalandars. The franchise later brought Shai Hope as a replacement player for Mendis. Meanwhile, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who is an explosive T20 batsman, was allowed to participate in PSL 2023 by Sri Lanka Cricket. He is currently plying his trade for Peshawar Zalmi in the competition. The final of PSL 2023 is scheduled to be played on March 19 in Lahore. The play-offs will also be played in the same city.

Image: BCCI

