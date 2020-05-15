Sri Lanka Cricket Requests BCCI To Schedule The Limited-overs Bilateral Series In July

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to schedule their bilateral series in July this year. The Men In Blue were to visit Sri Lanka for a limited-overs bilateral series which includes three ODIs as well as T20Is in July. However, the Lankan cricket board wishes for the tour to go ahead as originally planned.

READ: Sourav Ganguly Thinks India's Tour Of Australia Might Be Shortened Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sri Lanka board's request to BCCI

As per reports, if all is well then there might be a possibility of India touring Sri Lanka for the scheduled limited-over series as Sri Lanka Cricket has sent an e-mail to the BCCI, requesting the possibility of resuming bilateral series between both the sides in July. However, as per sources, they are still awaiting a reply from the Indian cricket board and in case the series is on, then players of both sides will have to follow strict rules and the matches might be hosted behind closed doors considering the safety of the fans.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus fear. The Men In Blue's ODI bilateral series against South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date. Prior to that series, Team India had last played against New Zealand in an away series where they faced defeats in ODI and Test series after having whitewashed the Kiwis in T20Is.

At the same time, the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists and multiple-time winners Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been suspended indefinitely as of now. It remains to be seen what decision will be taken regarding the Asia Cup T20 as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 that are scheduled to be held later in the year.

Apart from IPL and India's bilateral series, the ODI series between Australia- New Zealand and the semi-final as well as final matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 have been postponed as well.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)