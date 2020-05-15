Sourav Ganguly Thinks India's Tour Of Australia Might Be Shortened Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sourav Ganguly thinks that India's tour of Australia that is scheduled to be held later this year might be shortened due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, the bilateral ODI series between India-South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date while the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely as of now.

'We have to consider it': Sourav Ganguly

During an interview with a daily publication, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President went on to say that he does not reckon that it will be possible for India to participate in five Tests as there will be limited-overs games and on top of that, they will have to consider the 14-day quarantine guidelines as well, all of which will extend the tour.

At the same time, as per reports, the CEO of Cricket Australia (CA) Kevin Roberts had told reporters during a video call last month that there is no certainty about the five-match Test series for the coming season post which he assured that the relationship between the BCCI and Cricket Australia is really strong.

India tour of Australia 2020

India is scheduled to tour Australia between October 2020 to January 2021 for Test,T20I as well as ODI series. The T20I series will be played as a dress-rehearsal for the ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place from October-18 to November 15. The Test series will be played after the end of the T20 cricket's showpiece event. India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil.

It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

