James Anderson's Early Triple Strike On Comebacks Makes SL Vs ENG Top Trend On Twitter

There was a significant buzz ahead of the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test as cricket enthusiasts waited for the return of England's star fast bowler James Anderson with bated breath. The prominent pacer replaced Stuart Broad in the playing 11 for the second and final Test of the series. The visitors played exceedingly well in the opening contest and eventually clinched the contest by 7 wickets. James Anderson did not disappoint the fans and struck early to dent Sri Lanka's chances of attaining a positive start.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test: James Anderson rattles Sri Lanka's top-order

James Anderson's last appearance in Test cricket came against Pakistan in August 2020. The contest proved to be of great significance for the bowler as he claimed his record 600th wicket during the game. The swing bowler wreaked havoc with the new ball at the Galle International Stadium and troubled the Sri Lankan batsmen with his remarkable spell.

ALSO READ | Sandeep Lamichhane ROARS With 2 Crucial Wickets After Delhi Capitals Release Him: WATCH

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first in an attempt to post an imposing total upfront. However, James Anderson chipped in two crucial early wickets to give England an upper-hand in the contest. Opening batsman Kusal Perera was Anderson's first victim as the batsman was undone by the veteran bowler in the fifth over of the Day.

In the very same over, the seamer sent Oshada Fernando packing by dislodging his stumps. Lahiru Thirimanne attempted to steady the ship alongside Angelo Mathews. However, Anderson struck for the third time to end Thirimanne's stay at the wicket. Social media was filled with appreciation for the bowler after his spectacular spell.

Flat pitch and Anderson still produces!Ultimate player at adapting to conditions! #SLvsENG — Andy Mac (@MacYID85) January 22, 2021

Normal Survices resume for Jimmy Anderson he has scalped all the Sri Lankan Wickets so far. #SLVSENG — Aaryan Garg (@AaryanG72621619) January 22, 2021

Jimmy is on fire......🔥🔥🔥🔥



10-5-14-3#SLvsENG — One Tip One Hand 🏏 (@onetiponehand02) January 22, 2021

Nearly 20 years at the top of his game. There can’t be many sportsman as good as James Anderson. #SLvsENG — Lee.ds🏆 (@anyoldsport) January 22, 2021

8th time @jimmy9 took @thiri66 's Wicket in Test Cricket.



4 times in England & 4 times in Sri Lanka#SLvsENG pic.twitter.com/FpGX6epNb9 — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) January 22, 2021

ALSO READ | Under-fire RCB Gets Support From Returning Harshal Patel Ahead Of IPL 2021

James Anderson wickets in Test cricket

The 38-year-old is England's leading wicket-taker in the longer format, with 603 dismissals to his name. The player has contributed significantly towards the success of English cricket, especially in red-ball matches. The experienced campaigner is also likely to play a major role in the upcoming India vs England 2021 Test series alongside Stuart Broad. The two cricketing giants will battle it out in four Test matches in the India vs England 2021 series.

ALSO READ | Matthew Wade FLOPS In BBL Game Too After India Debacle, Fans Roast Keeper-batsman: WATCH

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test: Sri Lanka vs England live streaming details

At the time of writing this report, Sri Lanka have scored 155 runs on the board, but have also lost three crucial wickets. Angelo Mathews (63*) and Dinesh Chandimal (42*) are at the crease their partnership will be crucial for the home team. The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match will be available live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD in India. The Sri Lanka vs England live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Auction To Be Delayed By 1 Week? BCCI Official Gives BIG Update On Event

Image source: England Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.