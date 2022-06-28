Sri Lanka To Honour Late Shane Warne With Fitting Tribute At Galle Test Against Australia

The cricket governing body of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday that their team will pay a tribute to the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, during the upcoming first Test match against Australia. The Sri Lankan cricket team is scheduled to lock horns against the Aussies in a two-Test series, which begins with the first Test on June 29 at Galle. Known as one of the modern-day greats of spin bowling in cricket, Warne passed away in March this year, due to a chronic heart attack at the age of 52, during a vacation to the Koh Samui island of Thailand.

Meanwhile, the SLC took to their official website on Monday and put a statement announcing their decision to honour the Aussie legend. Sri Lanka cricket mentioned that Warne became the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 500 wickets at the Galle Stadium while revealing Warne’s connection with the venue for the first Test. The governing body also hailed the wrist-spinner for being an unrelenting cricket warrior on the field, “who gave no quarter nor asked for any, but who proved to be a true friend to his adversaries off the field in time of distress”.

'He was concerned about the welfare of Sri Lankans,' says SLC

“The Sri Lankan cricket establishment’s gesture is one of recognising Warne as a true friend of Sri Lanka who came to the country’s aid during the 2004 Tsunami devastation by personally flying over and visiting affected areas and making generous donations, especially to homeless cricketers families. This writer had the privilege of having a word with the legend on that occasion when he visited the Moratuwa Cricket Stadium where several teenage cricketers were lined up in a guard of honour. He did voice that he was concerned about the welfare of Sri Lankans affected and as much saddened by the devastation of the Galle Stadium,” SLC said in the statement.

A look at Shane Warne's career-

Multiple-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner with Australia, Warne’s great loss was mourned by the entire cricketing community earlier in March. During his cricketing career with Australia, which spanned from 1992 to 2007 in Test cricket, and 1993 to 2005 in ODIs, Warne achieved many iconic milestones. He played a total of 339 matches for Australia in both formats in his career and picked up over 1000 wickets.

Playing a total of 145 Test matches, Warne picked 708 wickets with the best effort of 8/71 in an innings. He also returned with five-wicket hauls on 37 occasions and 10-wicket hauls on 10 occasions. At the same time, Warne also picked up a total of 293 wickets in 194 ODI matches.

