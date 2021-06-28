Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella To Face Probe For Alleged Bio-bubble Breach

Sri Lankan cricket is going through massive turmoil. While their performances on the field have been extremely disappointing, they have recently grabbed headlines for their activities off the field. Leading Lankan cricketers Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella are said to have breached the team's bio-bubble in England.

Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella allegedly breach team's bio-bubble

A video has emerged on Twitter where Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella appear to be present in a public space. In the video, the two cricketers are seen enjoying while being out of the bio-bubble. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Sri Lanka manager Manuja Kariyapperuma said that the team management would be investigating the matter on Monday, but could not confirm whether a breach had actually taken place.

However, Kariyapperuma added that the area that Mendis and Dickwella have been seen to be in, in the images that have come out, does not appear to be in the vicinity of the team hotel in Durham. According to the report, if Mendis and Dickwella have indeed breached the bubble, they would likely be required to isolate for several days and will be unavailable for at least the first two ODIs of the three-match Eng vs SL 2021 ODI series. There is also a possibility that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) would impose additional penalties on the players in question.

As far as the three-match Eng vs SL T20 series is concerned, Eoin Morgan's men bludgeoned Sri Lanka as they whitewashed them 3-0 to clinch the series. The hosts put up commanding performances in all three games as they secured three comprehensive wins against a mediocre Lankan side. Both Mendis and Dickwella had abysmal time in the series. While Mendis scored just 39 runs in three innings at a below-par strike rate of 98.18, Dickwella could manage 14 runs in two innings without a single dismissal with the gloves.

England won the 3rd T20I by 89 runs.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/6ByRVDxOeF — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 26, 2021

England and Sri Lanka will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting June 29. The first ODI will be played in Chester-le-Street. On the other hand, the final two ODIs will be played on July 1 and 4 in London and Bristol respectively. Here's a look at the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series live streaming details.

England vs Sri Lanka ODI series live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the Eng vs SL 2021 ODI series live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch the live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The England vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

India's tour of Sri Lanka 2021

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

IMAGE SOURCE: KUSAL MENDIS & NIROSHAN DICKWELLA IG