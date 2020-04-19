K Srikkanth Reveals How MS Dhoni Went On To Change Indian Cricket Forever

Former Indian opener and 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth has said how Mahendra Singh Dhoni has changed the dynamics of Indian cricket both as a captain and as a cricketer. Dhoni has been arguably the best captain in India and world cricket.

'Saw something really special': Srikkanth

"When somebody like Dhoni made it to the national side, the powerhouses of Indian cricket started to change, a cricketer from Ranchi was a masterstroke, a zonal selector was watching cricket in the east and he saw something really special in Dhoni. He did not do something substantial in his first two matches and people wrote him off. But he played a 140 odd knock against Pakistan and it made Dhoni really confident", said the 1983 World Cup winner. "Post Dhoni era, we have seen a lot of players from small towns making the cut. This legacy will be very huge and it is a testament to Dhoni. The team was handed over in the right way to Virat," he added.

Srikkanth on Dhoni the captain

"When Dhoni was the captain in the 2007 T20 World Cup, he handled the side really well, the win boosted his confidence. He has always been calm and cool, he has motivated the players, aggressive culture was brought in by Sourav Ganguly, MS was totally opposite of that, when Kumble was the captain of the Test side, it was a good chance for Dhoni to learn. Anil gave him much-needed experience, Dhoni gave a lot of confidence to the players".

(With ANI Inputs)