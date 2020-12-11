STA Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Melbourne Stars will lock horns with Brisbane Heat in Match 2 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The STA vs HEA match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The STA vs HEA live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Friday, December 11. Here, we take a look at STA vs HEA live scores, STA vs HEA match prediction and STA vs HEA playing 11.

STA vs HEA Dream11 prediction: STA vs HEA live match preview

This match promises to be a cracking contest with both teams loaded with exciting players in their ranks. Melbourne Stars will be led by Glenn Maxwell, who is coming into the match after a fantastic T20I series versus India. He will be hoping to continue his good work with the bat and lead the team from the front. Apart from Maxwell, Melbourne Stars will also have services of Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile, all Australian internationals who are not a part of the Test squad in the national side to take on India.

2x BIG HITTERS clashing tonight at Manuka Oval.



It's the @StarsBBL 🆚 @HeatBBL in Canberra 💥 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ibUK236acX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 11, 2020

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat will be led by Chris Lynn who recently was a part of the Dream11 IPL. The opener was with Mumbai side that won the title but did not get to play a match in the tournament. With Mujeeb ur Rehman missing from the side after being tested positive for COVID-19, Heat will be banking on the experience of Ben Laughlin and Tom Cooper to deliver in the first match.

STA vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Probable STA vs HEA playing 11

STA: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Clint Hinchcliffe, Adam Zampa, Nicholas Pooran

HEA: Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Dan Lawrence, Jim Pierson, Xavier Bartlett, Simon Milenko, Ben Laughlin, Matt Kuhnemann, Connor Sully.

STA vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STA vs HEA Dream11 team

Marcus Stoinis

Nicholas Pooran

Glenn Maxwell

Adam Zampa

STA vs HEA match prediction: STA vs HEA Dream11 team

STA vs HEA live: STA vs HEA match prediction

As per our STA vs HEA Dream11 prediction, STA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The STA vs HEA Dream11 prediction, top picks and STA vs HEA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STA vs HEA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

