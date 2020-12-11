DUB Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

Dubai Pulse Secure will lock horns with Abu Dhabi in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The DUB vs ABD match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The DUB vs ABD live match is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST on Friday, December 11. Here, we take a look at DUB vs ABDD Dream11 team, DUB vs ABD match prediction and DUB vs ABD playing 11.

DUB vs ABD live: DUB vs ABD Dream1 prediction and preview

Both teams have not had a great start to the tournament having lost both their matches so far. Dubai lost both their matches after batting first. They lost to ECB Blue by 7 wickets in the opening match, while against Fujairah they lost the match by 4 wickets. On the other hand, ABD lost both their matches while chasing. In their first match, ABD went down to Ajman by 70 runs and in the second match, they lost to ECB Blues by 36 runs.

A win in this match will help one of these teams to open their account in the competition. The only thing that separates these two teams currently on points table is their net run rate, which for the Dubai Pulse Secure stands at -0.349 and for Abu Dhabi stands at -2.650. Fans could be treated to a good contest.

DUBvs ABD Dream11 prediction: Probable DUB vs ABD playing 11

DUB : Muhammad Usman, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Bilal Cheema (W/K), Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan

ABD: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Navalesh Naidoo

DUB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: DUB vs ABD top picks

Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan

Mazhar Bashir

Tahir Latif

Omer Farooq

DUB vs ABD match prediction: DUB vs ABD Dream11 team

DUB vs ABD live: DUB vs ABD match prediction

As per our DUB vs ABD Dream11 prediction, DUB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUB vs ABD Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUB vs ABD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DUB vs ABD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

