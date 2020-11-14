'Standing Tall In All Odd Situations': Suresh Raina Dedicates Diwali To Soldiers

Suresh Raina came up with a very special as well as a unique wish for the Indian soldiers on the occasion of Diwali as India celebrates the 'Festival of Lights' on Saturday.

'Special Diwali wishes': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina posted a video of members of the Indian Army who have assembled together supposedly at the camp. The southpaw then dedicated the video to the brave hearts who are away from their families and are standing tall in all odd situations to guard the citizens of India. The veteran middle-order batsman concluded by hoping that the 'Festival of Lights' would bring more strength and happiness in their lives.

Sending special Diwali wishes to our soldiers who are away from their families & standing tall in all odd situations to guard us. May this Diwali bring you all lot more strength & happiness. @adgpi #Respect #JaiHind #HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/Njd8eOaDYW — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2020

Apart from the 2011 World Cup winner, even his former Indian team-mates had also extended their Diwali wishes to one and all.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli urged everyone not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment and instead requested one and all to have fun at home with their loved ones with a simple Diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion.

"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple Diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," said Kohli in the video that was posted on his official Twitter handle.

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag took the micro-blogging site and wished for everyone's path to always be lit with love and happiness.

May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very#HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/r2pPVZ8QYm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2020

One of Team India's finest Test cricketers VVS Laxman also came up with a unique wish for one and all on social media.

Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali 🪔 🪔 May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. pic.twitter.com/hCGca7bU3J — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2020

