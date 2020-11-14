Indian Skipper Virat Kohli & Others From The Cricketing Fraternity Extend Diwali Greetings

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and others from the cricketing fraternity came forward to extend Diwali greetings as India celebrates the 'Festival of Lights' on Saturday. On this day, people across the country celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging sweets and pleasantries, offering prayers, and remembering the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple Diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," said Kohli in the video that was posted on his official Twitter handle.

Apart from the batting megastar, several others from the cricketing fraternity also came forward to wish their fans on this auspicious day.

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag took the micro-blogging site and wished for everyone's path to always be lit with love and happiness.

May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very#HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/r2pPVZ8QYm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2020



One of Team India's finest Test cricketers VVS Laxman also came up with a unique wish for one and all on social media.

Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali 🪔 🪔 May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. pic.twitter.com/hCGca7bU3J — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2020



Renowned commentators as well as cricket pundits, Harsha Bhogle, and Aakash Chopra also extended Diwali wishes to everyone.

Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. Stay safe. Stay blessed 😇🙌 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 14, 2020

Wishing everyone a very happy Deepawali. May our beautiful festival of lights illuminate our paths and cast a warm glow of happiness in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/RVD84mEGxp — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 14, 2020

Coming back to Virat Kohli, the top-ranked ODI batsman is currently in Australia where he will be leading the Indian team in the upcoming all-format bilateral series that gets underway on November 27. Kohli & Co. are Down Under for what is expected to be a gruelling two-month extravaganza.

India tour of Australia 2020/21

India kicked off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

