Steve Bucknor Recalls 'wrong' Umpiring Decisions Involving Sachin Tendulkar

Steve Bucknor has been in the news many times for his poor umpiring decisions. He was a part of that infamous Sydney Test match between India and Australia in January 2008 where he was criticised by cricket fans for his umpiring decisions that cost India the Test match that they should have won. Reportedly, that is also where his umpiring career ended as well. Bucknor is also famous for giving a lot of wrong decisions against Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and the former umpire has now revealed that he has indeed made a couple of wrong decisions against Sachin.

Bucknor on his wrong decisions against Sachin Tendulkar

The veteran umpire admitted that he had made a wrong decision against Tendulkar during the first Test match against Australia at Brisbane in 2003 and then a couple of years later i.e. in 2005 against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.



“Once in Australia I gave him leg-before and the ball was going over the top, and another time in India, it was caught behind. The ball deviated after passing the bat but there was no touch,” Steve Bucknor said while interacting on Mason & Guest program.

He then justified why he made an umpiring blunder at the Eden Gardens.



“But the match was at Eden Gardens and when you are at the Eden and India is batting, you hear nothing. Because 100,000 spectators are making noise,” he added.

Nonetheless, the ex-international umpire also mentioned that it is a human tendency to make mistakes and that is exactly what had happened in his case as well.

“To err is human. Tendulkar was given out on two different occasions when those were mistakes. I do not think any umpire would want to do a wrong thing, it lives with him and his future could be jeopardized." “Those were the mistakes and I was unhappy. I am saying a human is going to make mistakes and accepting mistakes are part of life”, he further added.

(Image Courtesy: AP)