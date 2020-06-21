Sara Has An Adorable 'Fathers' Day' Wish For Her Superdad Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar came forward to wish her father Master Blaster and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of Fathers' Day on Sunday.

'Happy Fathers' Day: Sara Tendulkar

Sara sent her 'Fathers' Day wishes to the champion batsman on her Instagram story in which there are three images of the father-daughter duo. In one image Sachin can be seen holding a little Sara in his arms. In the other image, the batting maestro is seen posing along with his little princess during her convocation ceremony whereas, the third and final picture seems to have been taken during a function.

'Celebrating': Sachin Tendulkar

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar had come forward and posted a picture where he can be seen celebrating both International Yoga Day as well as Father's Day with his children Sara and Arjun. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster posted a picture of him and his kids doing yoga at their Bandra residence. The legendary cricketer then mentioned that he is celebrating Father's Day by doing some yoga together (with his children).

'Be Grateful For The Love': Virat Kohli

Indian captain and batting megastar Virat Kohli took to social media and extended Father's day wishes, urging everyone to be grateful for the love of their fathers. More than a decade ago, in December of 2006, Virat Kohli lost his father, when he was 18. Kohli was playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. He was batting on 40 overnight. Much to the surprise of his teammates, Kohli returned and scored 90 to save Delhi from a follow-on.

Sharing a picture with his father, Kohli also appealed to everyone to have their own path to move forward in life, adding that the loved ones are watching over you whether they're physically there or not. Kohli, for whom missing a cricket match is a complete no-no, immediately made cricket his topmost priority and believes that his father’s death was the most impactful moment in his life.

