Steve Bucknor Recalls Two Of His Umpiring Blunders In The Infamous 2008 Sydney Test

Recalling the infamous 2008 Sydney Test match, Steve Bucknor revealed that two of his mistakes might have cost India the contest that they should have rightfully won. India had already lost the previous Test match and the loss at SCG was indeed a turning point as the Anil Kumble-led side went on to lose the series 2-1 despite registering a famous win at Perth in the following Test. The fourth and final match at the Adelaide Oval ended in a stalemate.

After that Test match, the West Indian umpire was removed from the on-field umpires' list which meant that he could not officiate in any match for the remainder of that series.

'I had made two mistakes': Steve Bucknor

“I made two mistakes in the Sydney Test in 2008. Mistake one, which happened when India were doing well, allowed an Australian batsman [Andrew Symonds] to get a hundred,” said Bucknor while speaking to Midday. “Mistake two, on Day Five, might have cost India the game. But still, they are two mistakes over five days. Was I the first umpire to make two mistakes in a Test? Still, those two mistakes seem to have haunted me,” the former umpire added.

“You need to know why mistakes are made. You don’t want to make similar mistakes again. I am not giving excuses but there are times when the wind is blowing down the pitch and the sound travels with the wind.

“The commentators hear the nick from the stump mic but the umpires may not be sure. These are things spectators won’t know,” he further added.

The controversial Sydney Test match

It so happened that star off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and all-rounder Andrew Symonds were involved in a heated exchange during that contest and when Bhajji had used a cuss word in Hindi, the Australians misunderstood him and thought that he had racially abused Symonds by calling him a 'Monkey'. Therefore, this Test match is also famous for the 'Monkeygate' incident.

Apart from the 'Monkeygate' scandal, the Test match was also known for some horrendous umpiring where all the decisions had gone against India and in favour of the hosts which eventually cost the Anil Kumble-led side the match. Nonetheless, a spirited Indian team settled scores when they beat Ponting & Co. in the following Test match at Perth.

(Image Courtesy: AP)