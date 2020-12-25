Steve Smith Barely Dodges Mitchell Starc Bullet In Net Session Before MCG Test Vs India

It seems that Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the all-important Boxing Day Test match that gets underway at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Starc will be looking to leave the Indian batsmen clueless with his accurate line & length at the MCG. However, before the frontline pacer makes an impact on the cricket field, he ended up bamboozling his own team-mate in the nets who happens to be the top-ranked Test batsman.

'Be Safe'

It so happened that the tall speedster and Steven Smith locked horns against each other in a recent net session where Smith was hoping to rediscover his rhythm with the bat after a forgettable outing in the pink-ball Test where he had scored a painstaking single off 29 deliveries in the first innings before being dismissed by offie Ravichandran Ashwin.

Coming back to the net session, 'Smudge' took a stance and it seemed as if he would succeed in hitting the ball from the middle of the bat. However, not only did he miss the ball but also avoided injuring his elbow as Starc's fiery as well as a well-directed beamer left him stunned. The video was also posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

The fans came forward and urged the elegant number three batsman to have a safe practice session and at the same time, also urged the tearaway fast bowler to slow down a little bit. Here are a few of the reactions.

Be safe — @praveen_3337 (@Praveen_3337) December 24, 2020

Careful with that left elbow 😅 — Sai Chander (@urzchander) December 24, 2020

The angle shows how scary it must be to face Starc! — Gurunath (@gurunathsagar) December 24, 2020

Geez Mitch, watch out. Don’t injure Steve — Travis (@Travman9507) December 24, 2020

He's lucky that Mitch plays for Australia — VIJENDER YADAV (@vjndr4u) December 24, 2020

Aus look to continue winning momentum as India hope to stay alive

This is a must-win encounter for India as a loss here would mean that the Aussies end up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. A win at the iconic MCG will help the hosts in securing the series irrespective of the outcome in the final two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

