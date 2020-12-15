Steve Smith Becomes 13th Injured Australian During India Tour, Doubtful For 1st Test?

Several Australian players took to nets in a bid to train themselves for the upcoming India vs Australia pink ball Test match. The Test, scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval, will launch from December 17 onwards. With as many as 12 injured Australian players, the ongoing home season against India has already turned out to be a nightmare one for the hosts. In a shocking development, it appears that talismanic Test batsman Steve Smith has also been added to the woeful list as he was seen skipping the Australian training session on Tuesday, December 15.

India vs Australia 2020: Australian players engage in a net training session, watch video

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Marcus Harris Into Australia Squad, Pucovski Confirmed Out

Steve Smith skips training session ahead of India vs Australia pink ball Test

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Steve Smith was seen in the training session for only about 10 minutes before heading towards the dressing room. He made a gesture towards the team’s support staff before walking off and was seen shaking his left arm. As per the Australian team’s spokesperson, Steve Smith skipped training session because he had a sore back and was getting a rubdown in the dressing room. On Smith’s non-appearance, the spokesperson also added that the cricketer will train ahead of the series opener against India.

Prior to Steve Smith’s sore back, dynamic Australian opening batsman David Warner sustained a groin injury during the third ODI against India. His injury prompted the Australian team management to rule him out of the India vs Australia pink ball Test match at Adelaide. Other players to have been succumbed to injuries at some point of the ongoing tour are Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Will Pucovski, Cameron Green, Jackson Bird, Harry Conway and Sean Abbott.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Wriddhiman Saha To Be India's First Choice Keeper For 1st Test

India vs Australia 2020: Coach Justin Langer talks about Australia’s batting order

Several points of conjecture in Australia's batting order ahead of the first #AUSvIND Test but Marnus at No3 is NOT one of them, says coach Langer | @ARamseyCricket https://t.co/26LlIqcVAj pic.twitter.com/xnuAM3EtQz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2020

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Mitchell Starc Back In Australian Side For 1st Test

Australia squad for India Tests 2020 updates

Despite his earlier injury, Mitchell Starc has been deemed fit to feature in the pink-ball Test match. Ahead of the series opening Test match, here is a look at the entire Australia squad for India Tests 2020.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test; May Head Down Under, Say Sources

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.