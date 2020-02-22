Steve Smith Booed By Wanderers Fans After He Hits A Dead Ball For A Boundary

Steve Smith had a good match against South Africa during the 1st T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. He top-scored for Australia as they went on to register a comprehensive win over the Proteas. However, he did something unusual for which he was at the receiving end as well.

Smith gets booed after hitting a dead ball for four

While Smith did go on to play an enterprising knock during his stay at the crease, he did something which did not go down well with the fans. It all happened during the fourth over of the first innings which was bowled by Dale Steyn. On the fourth delivery of that over, Steyn accidentally lost his rhythm during his run-up as the ball was released from his hands and it rolled towards the batsman. Meanwhile, Smith marched forward and hit the ball to the boundary.

Nonetheless, the on-field umpire signalled it as a dead ball as the veteran pacer was adjudged to have released the ball unintentionally. Meanwhile, the partisan fans at Wanderers did not enjoy what they had witnessed as they went on to boo the former Aussie skipper. The video of this incident was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Smith went on to score a 32-ball 45 at a strike rate of 140.63 which included five boundaries and a maximum. This was Australia's first tour of South Africa ever since that infamous ball-tampering scandal which had shocked the cricketing world in March 2018. Steve Smith who was the captain back then and his deputy David Warner were handed a 12-month ban for their involvement in the scandal while Colin Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban. Smith was also banned from captaincy for life as well. So, it was not surprising when the Aussie batting megastar had received a hostile reception from the home crowd.

Australia decimate South Africa

Australia had posted a formidable total of 196/6 after being put into bat by South African skipper Quinton de Kock. In reply, the Proteas run chase never took off as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar wreaked havoc as he dismantled the Proteas batting line-up with an outstanding hat-trick. He took a fifer as Australia decimated the visitors by a mammoth 107 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

