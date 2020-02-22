Pragyan Ojha Reminisces Best Career Moment With Sachin Tendulkar And Reveals Future Plans

Pragyan Ojha who brought down the curtains on his cricketing career on Friday revealed his favourite cricket memory and stated that receiving a cap from Sachin Tendulkar is an utmost memory for him to cherish. Taking to his Twitter on Friday, the 33-year-old Ojha wrote that the time has come for him to move on to the next phase of his life. He then added that the love and support of each and every individual will always remain with him and will motivate him all the time.

Ojha lauded many Indian cricketing legends in his retirement letter but declared that receiving a Test cap from Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart. Interestingly, Ojha's final Test match also happens to be Tendulkar’s 200th and final Test. He finished the game with best bowling figures of his career. Speaking to a leading news daily, Ojha said,

“I can never forget the moment when I received my test cap from Sachin Tendulkar sir. I was extremely nervous but he made me feel so comfortable. Playing for India is a huge honor in itself but to be welcomed into the fold by Sachin sir himself was truly a special feeling."

'I made the most of my opportunities': Ojha

When asked whether the Hyderabad cricketer had called it a day because he was not getting opportunities at the highest level for a long time, Ojha said that he had always made the most of his opportunities whenever they came his way.

''That is something which is not in your control and we should let it go and I think whatever chances I have got to play for my country, they were very special and whenever the job was given to me and the captain and the management expected me to do well, I have done well to the best of my abilities. So, I would like to keep it that way and I am glad that I have won a few games for my country'', he concluded.

Furthermore, Ojha said that he wants to spend the rest of his life-giving ample time to his son and also would like to stay close to the game in a commentator role. He also wants to explore other ways to do better with his life.

Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes Pragyan Ojha To 'second-innings Club'

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday welcomed leg-spinner to the second-innings club as he announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Tendulkar appreciated Ojha's big heart and skill at work. In his tweet, Tendulkar also remembered his last Test in which Pragyan Ojha picked up 10 wickets and said that he made his last Test 'special.'

.@pragyanojha, it was always great to see your big heart & skill at work. You made my last Test special by picking 10 wickets.

Welcome to the second innings club, my friend! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Yh70ldAMSG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2020

