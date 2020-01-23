Steve Smith Counts On This Rajasthan Royals Youngster To Take The Trophy Home This IPL

After joining Rajasthan Royals as a skipper mid-way in the last edition of IPL, Steve Smith looks ahead for a fruitful season as the 2020 edition nears closer. Smith, who has been in a blistering form as seen in the ODI series against India, where he averaged almost 78, reflected upon the positives in the team ahead of the new season. The ace-batsman identified Assam's Riyan Parag as a box full of potential and capable of delivering match-winning knocks.

'He played some good knocks'

Reflecting upon Parag's stint with the side last year where he played brilliantly, Smith on Thursday said, “Last year, we had Riyan playing some really good knocks that got us over the line in a few games. We were fortunate he was able to do that under pressure coming into his first season."

The ace-batsman also reckoned that playing the second season is more difficult for the player as bowlers have already seen you play. "If it is your second season then that is quite often more difficult. Guys have seen you play and know what you do, studied you a bit more, so it’s about backing that up year on year. Riyan is a terrific young kid who wants to learn and get better. I see no reason why he cannot deliver us match-winning knocks again,” said Smith.

Royals appoint Rob Cassell as fast-bowling coach

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday appointed former Australian first-class cricketer Rob Cassell as their new fast bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League. “We are delighted to have Rob Cassell on board as the new fast bowling coach. We have a great relationship from our days at Victoria together,” Royals’ head coach Andrew McDonald said. The Royals' pace artillery comprises of Ankit Rajpoot, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron and Oshane Thomas.

Smith sides with 5-day Tests

Steve Smith cited his level of comfort with the usual format and said, “I am comfortable with five days. I like the challenge of a five-day Test match. Obviously, there has been a lot of talk about the four-day Tests, but my personal opinion is I like five days. I don’t make the decisions obviously of how it all works out but my opinion is five-days Tests is what it is all about,” he said.

