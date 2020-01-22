IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Confirm First-of-its-kind Partnership With Dubai Expo 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have announced their association with Dubai's Expo 2020 in a partnership for the 2020 season. As part of the one-year deal, the event’s logo will be granted visibility on the front of the team’s shirt throughout the tournament. It is a unique partnership as no IPL franchise in the past has been associated with a major overseas event brand.

The Expo 2020 replaces Indian firm JK Lakshmi Cement as the team's principal sponsors. JK Lakshmi had been the Royals' title sponsor for the 2019 IPL but is now associated in a similar capacity with rival franchise Sunsrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals' Executive Chairman Ranjit Barthakur said that they were delighted to announce their landmark deal with Expo 2020 to become the principal sponsor of Rajasthan Royals. He added that the World Expo was one of the most anticipated and innovative events in history and he said he was overjoyed to link up with Expo 2020 which is set to be the biggest event in the Arab world.

Barthakur said that they were looking forward to having a very successful association throughout the 13th season of the IPL. He added that the IPL had always given fans in India several reasons to celebrate cricket and life alike and they were hoping that through this crucial sponsorship, they can encourage fans to be a part of the Expo 2020.

The Royals' outfit consists of international icons such as Steve Smith (Australia), Ben Stokes (England) and Jaydev Unadkat (India). With some of the games’ brightest emerging talents and record viewership of the IPL, the association is seen as a perfect fit for The World’s Greatest Show 'Expo 2020' – a unique celebration of art, culture, music, architecture, technology and more.

This association will further enhance the solid relationship between India and the UAE. IPL is ardently followed by millions of cricket fans in the UAE, who watch and support teams in the tournament. Because of the strong bond between the two nations and its people, this sponsorship will prove beneficial for both Rajasthan Royals and Expo 2020.

