Steve Smith Enjoys His Coffee On 'switch Off' Mode Ahead Of The High-voltage Test Series

It seems that Steve Smith might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against India that gets underway on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. However, he has decided to have a little downtime and switch off by enjoying his weekend with a cup of coffee.

'Even when preparing...': Steve Smith

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Smith posted an image of him chilling in his hotel room by having coffee with a Tab in his hand and is seen sitting comfortably on the couch. The 2015 World Cup winner went on to caption the image as 'Even when preparing for a Test match it’s important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it’s just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting!'

Even when preparing for a Test match it’s important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it’s just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting! #balance pic.twitter.com/jQZ6GiDHmv — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 13, 2020

Can Indian bowlers keep Steve Smith quiet?

The elegant number three batsman is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation and is currently the top-ranked batsman in red-ball cricket. He is known for his unorthodox but effective style of batting. The elegant batsman has succeeded in rediscovering his rhythm in the longest format ever since his return to the game after that infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018 that shocked the cricket world.

Nonetheless, he made a huge statement on his comeback where he scored over 700 runs in Ashes 2019 in England where he had received a hostile reception from the English crowd. At the same time, he also dethroned Indian skipper Virat Kohli to achieve the 'Numero Uno' spot in ICC Test Rankings.

After a disappointing Dream11 IPL 2020, Steven staged a remarkable comeback in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series with 216 runs at an average of 72 and a strike rate of close to 149 including two centuries (105 & 104 respectively).

