Allan Border Criticises Australia A For A Lacklustre Performance Against India

Former Australian skipper Allan Border has criticised Australia A's performance in their three-day tour game against India that was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Even though Australia A were on the verge of tasting a bitter defeat, they played out of their skins to ensure that the contest ended in a stalemate.

'They gave up': Allan Border

"They gave up. Australian cricket teams, you can handle getting beaten and we put in some poor performances, I've been part of quite a few. But I don't think you'd ever accuse Australian sides of not having a go," said Border while speaking to dailytelegraph.com.au after the tour game. "Just their attitude. I don't blame them all but there was general. It's one of the worst lethargic performances I have seen in the last session of any cricket," the 1987 World Cup-winning captain added. "This is Australia A, they are representing Australia, they are young blokes trying to make their way. That fielding performance, bowling performance, captaincy performance - an absolute disgrace. Not up to scratch at all", he further added.

The tour game ends in a stalemate

Coming back to the contest, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss in the three-day warm-up game and decided to bat first. Neither of the Indian batsmen including Rahane could apply themselves on the SCG wicket as the wickets column was needlessly bloated away. Only youngsters Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) managed to make some impact. At 123/9, Bumrah (55*) and number 11 batsman Mohammed Siraj (22) added 71 runs for the final-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed.

The star quickie was the only half-centurion for India as they were bundled out for 194. Bumrah's fifty proved how ample the score was as Australia A were bowled out for just 108. The Indians have now taken a mammoth 472-run lead riding on centuries from Hanuma Vihari (104*) and Rishabh Pant (103) as the scorecard read 386/4 at stumps on Day 2.

The visitors declared their innings as Alex Carey & Co. needed to chase a mammoth target of 473 runs to win the match. At 25/3, it seemed as if India were in complete control of the proceedings but skipper Carey (58) had other ideas as he took the attack to the bowlers. Even the middle-order duo of Ben McDermott (107*) and, Jack Wildermuth (111*) helped the hosts stage a brilliant comeback from a hopeless position as the game ended in a stalemate.

