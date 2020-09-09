Steve Smith Hails Virat Kohli, Calls Him The Best ODI Batsman In Modern-day Cricket

Steve Smith has picked his batting rival Virat Kohli as the best ODI batsman in modern-day cricket. Smith is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation, whereas Kohli is regarded as the best batsman across all the formats of the game. While the former Aussie skipper is currently the top-ranked Test batsman, the reigning Indian captain is the top-ranked ODI batsman and has also been the top-ranked batsman across formats earlier. At the same time, Virat also holds the record of having registered 70 international centuries.

Coming back to the 50-overs format, Virat has amassed 11867 runs in 248 ODIs with 43 centuries and needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons.

'Virat Kohli at the moment': Steve Smith

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, one of the passionate cricket fans had asked Steve who he reckoned is the best ODI batsman to which he replied by saying that it is the Indian captain at the moment according to him.

Kohli & Smith in IPL 2020 & future international assignments

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. Smith on the other hand will be leading the Rajasthan Royals in this year's marquee tournament. In fact, the Test sensation was named the 2008 IPL champions' captain in the middle of last season after Ajinkya Rahane was sacked due to poor results. Rahane was released by RR in the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year and was roped in by Delhi Capitals.

After the IPL, the two batting rivals will lock horns Down Under in a four-match Test series starting December 3. The first Test will be played in Brisbane and the second Test match is expected to be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval on December 11. The final two matches will be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

