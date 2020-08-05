'It's Unfinished Business': Steve Smith Sets His Goal On Ashes Series Triumph In Future

Steve Smith recalled last year's Ashes series against arch-rivals England and said that the Ashes triumph is still unfinished business. Personally, it was a dream summer for Steve as he amassed 774 runs in eight innings and had also received a hostile reception from the English crowd during that whole series. However, he failed miserably when the Aussies needed him the most and that was during the fourth innings of the final Test match as he was dismissed by Stuart Broad for a duck as the visitors went on to lose that contest and also lost out on an opportunity of winning the series.

'It's unfinished business': Steve Smith

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t win them which is something I’d still like to do. From my personal perspective, I think it’s unfinished business. It’s great to retain the Ashes but it just doesn’t sit right with me when you don’t win it. So I probably left at the end of the fifth test more disappointed than a sense of achievement,” said Smith while speaking to Cricket Australia.

The 2019 Ashes series

Australia have not won a Test series on English soil since 2001. They had drawn the Ashes series against their arch-rivals last year and retained the 'Urn' as the top-ranked side had won the previous edition of the iconic series in Australia in the 2017/18 season. The Aussies were in a commanding position in the five-match Test series last summer. They registered a lopsided win in the first Test. The second Test ended in a stalemate with England settling scores in the third Test.

Tim Paine & Co. then secured the series by winning the fourth match and were one step away from sealing the series. However, a spirited English side spoiled the party with some stellar performances in all three departments in the fifth and final Test as the series was leveled at 2-2.

The next edition of the Ashes will be held in Australia in 2021/22. Steve will have a chance at redemption once again when the traditional series will be held on English soil in 2023.

(Image Courtesy: AP)