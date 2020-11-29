Steve Smith Strikes From Nowhere, Pulls Off A Screamer Leaving Shreyas Iyer Stunned

It seems that Steve Smith cannot be kept out of the game at the moment as whatever he is touching is turning into gold. The elegant number three batsman had continued from where he had left in the first game by smashing his second successive century in the second ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

However, what really stood out here was that Steven took a diving catch to dismiss a well-set Shreyas Iyer just when he was involved ina crucial partnership with skipper Virat Kohli.

'Keep him out of the game!!!'

This happened in the 24th over of India's run chase that was bowled by Moises Henriques. On the very first delivery, the medium-pacer had bowled a short-ball outside off-stump as Iyer ended up playing an aggressive pull shot. However, he failed to time the ball well. At one point, it seemed as if the ball would land safely in no man's hand but an alert Smith had another idea as he put in a full-length dive to his right at short mid-wicket and completed a spectacular catch.

''Gone great catch! Steve Smith. He is doing it with the bat, pulls it with a blinder in the field", said a commentator on air.

Watch the video of Smith's unbelievable screamer here:

Just try and keep him out of the game!!! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DWEORwOaaV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

This was indeed a huge wicket for the Aussies as Iyer was looking dangerous till that point in time. The middle-order batsman walked back to the pavilion after scoring a 36-ball 38 at a strike rate of 105.56 including five boundaries. The Mumbai batsman had stitched in a 93-run stand with his captain Virat Kohli for the third-wicket stand. After Smith's on-field brilliance, he was left with no choice other than taking a long walk back to the dressing room.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar Loses Cool At New Zealand For Exposing Pakistan Players Flouting Covid Norms

Smith makes his bat do the talking once again

Earlier, the 2015 World Cup winner had scored an outstanding ton after the hosts had elected to bat first after winning the toss. Smith once again punished the Indian bowlers for erring in line & length as he brought up his 11th ODI hundred and a second consecutive century in this One Day series. Steve scored a 64-ball 104 at a strike rate of 162.50 that included 14 boundaries and a couple of maximums as the five-time world champions posted a mammoth total of 389/4 in their 50 overs.

READ: David Warner To Undergo Scan For Groin Injury After Landing Awkwardly While Fielding

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.