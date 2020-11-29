David Warner To Undergo Scan For Groin Injury After Landing Awkwardly While Fielding

It has been learned that Australian opener David Warner will be undergoing scans later today for a groin injury he suffered in the ongoing second ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The southpaw injured himself while diving to save a boundary. During the fourth over of India's run chase, when opener Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off, Warner put in a full-length dive to his left as he landed awkwardly in his follow-through. He was in deep discomfort and was assisted from the ground by Australia's physio.

Now, a Cricket Australia (CA) spokesperson has confirmed that Warner will indeed go for scans later today (Sunday) as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

Warner has been in sublime form in this ODI series so far. He had scored 69 in the first game on Friday and followed it up with an excellent 83 and was involved in a 142-run opening stand with skipper Aaron Finch.

Watch the video of Warner injuring himself while fielding:

David Warner is off the field after landing awkwardly in this fielding effort.



Full details: https://t.co/5khiQINJhl#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VqJgzNQMXd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Steve Smith's second successive ton powers Australia to 389/4

Steve Smith smashed his second consecutive hundred against India at Sydney on Sunday, guiding Australia to another big total as the visitors struggled to contain the Australian batsmen. Steve Smith's ton came off 62 deliveries - the same number he had taken to get to the landmark in the first ODI too at the same venue - and was laced with 14 boundaries and two sixes. The former Australian skipper's whirlwind knock came to an end in the 41st over as Hardik Pandya finally got the breakthrough for the Men in Blue.

Stellar contributions from both the top as well as middle-order helped the five-time world champions post a mammoth total of 389/4 in their 50 overs.

