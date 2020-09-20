Stoinis Storm In Dubai; Australian Powers Delhi To 157 After Initial Wreckage Vs Punjab

Wreaking havoc upon the Punjab squad, Australia's Marcus Stoinis came out all guns blazing on Sunday at a moment when his team needed him the most. Stoinis' blitzkrieg lifted the Delhi from the jaws of trouble after Mohammad Shami's initial wreckage and helped the squad put up a competitive total. However, it was the last over of the match when Stoinis unleashed a storm as he smacked Chris Jordan for 24 runs before getting run-out on the fifth ball.

The Australian smashed 53 runs off just 21 deliveries with 7 fours and 3 maximums, at a strike rate of 252.38. Here's how netizens reacted to the Stoinis Storm:

Wow! What a finish. At last Stoinis shows he can be a finisher. Always had it but spent too long playing otherwise. Gives his team a chance now! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2020

Delhi was off to a disappointing start as the Shreyas Iyer-led squad lost three early wickets. While Dhawan departed for duck due to an unlucky run-out, Shimron Hetmyer found it difficult to time his shots as Mohammad Shami came down all guns blazing. The Indian speedster first accounted for young Prithvi Shaw and then bagged the wicket of Hetmyer.

However, Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer managed to steady the Delhi ship for a while as they both held their nerves. Skipper Iyer, in particular, looked in good form as he smacked a few beautiful shots for a couple of maximums. However, soon after Ravi Bishnoi bagged Rishabh Pant's wicket, the skipper lost his wicket to Mohammad Shami. A late blitzkrieg from Australia's power-hitter Marcus Stoinis powered Delhi to a total of 157, setting a target of 158 for Punjab.