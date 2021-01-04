'Stop Complaining': Lyon Takes A Dig At India's Concerns Over Quarantine Rules In Brisbane

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has urged the Indian team to stop complaining after it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has threatened to refrain from playing the fourth and final Test in Brisbane if the Queensland government remains stern on its quarantine rules. As per Australian media reports, the Indian board has expressed displeasure over the stringent measures in Brisbane which require the players to be confined to their hotel rooms, as per the hard lockdown enforced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Stop complaining': Nathan Lyon

"I know there's a few people from both squads who have been in a bubble for close to six months now, but in my eyes, it's a very small sacrifice for us to get out there and play the game that we love and put a lot of smiles on a lot of people's faces around the world. It (bio-secure environments) has all been okay in my eyes. We just need to suck it up and get on with it. People make mistakes, we get that. But it's just making sure we go out there and worry about what's happening and try and prepare the best way we can for a Test match, and not look too much into anything else that the media's blowing up", said Lyon while speaking to the media at a virtual press conference ahead of the third Test at SCG.

"We've got to listen to the advice of our medical people, here at Cricket Australia we're lucky we've got an amazing medical team but let's just suck it up and get on with it and stop complaining", the offie added.

Who will gain the upper hand at SCG?

Australia had drawn first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended just inside three days. However, a determined Team India ensured that they have kept the four-match series alive by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match last week.

The focus now shifts towards the third Test match that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Thursday i.e. January 7, 2021. Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test. The winner of this contest will ensure that they at least do not end up losing the Test series.

