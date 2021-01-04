Moeen Ali Tests COVID Positive As England Arrive In SL, Woakes Deemed As 'close Contact'

Sourav Ganguly health update: Dada's discharge likely Wednesday; no more surgery for now
Quick links:
In a big jolt to England's squad touring Sri Lanka, ace all-rounder Moeen Ali has contracted the novel Coronavirus, the English Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday. Following the results of the PCR tests on arrival of the England team on Monday, the ECB confirmed that Moeen Ali has tested positive and will observe a period of 10-days isolation. The ECB added that Chris Woakes has also been deemed as a possible 'close contact' of Ali, and hence, the speedster will also observe seld-isolation.
The English team will be tested for COVID-19 again on Tuesday morning. The visitors are slated to begin training on Wednesday after the test results come.
READ | Shakib Al Hasan Returns As Bangladesh's Preliminary Squads Announced For Windies Series
Official Statement: Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 4, 2021
The English team is on a tour of the 'Emerald Island' for a two-match Test series that will be played between January 14-26, 2021. The Test series will be a part of the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship (2019-21). The Test series was originally scheduled to be held in March 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic that had brought all the cricketing as well as sporting events to a standstill back then.
READ | Marcus Stoinis And Johan Botha Exchange Verbal Volleys On Pitch During A BBL Game
In December 2020, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officially confirmed the availability of their players for an away Test tour and it was then revealed that both the Tests would be played at Galle.
The first Test will be played between January 14-18 with the second and final Test match scheduled to take place between January 22-26.
England's entire squad for the upcoming two-match Test series:
Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
READ | 'True Role Model': VVS Laxman Lauds Kane Williamson's 'consistency' After Ton Against Pak
READ | Ashwin Takes A Sly Dig On 'BillGate' As India Reaches Sydney, All Players Test Negative
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Glenn Maxwell has comical reaction to D'Arcy Short's backing up in BBL 10 game: WATCH
20 mins ago
NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan A tour of New Zealand
29 mins ago
'It was unusual, but we felt safe', says Anderson on COVID precautions in Sri Lanka
48 mins ago
Wasim Jaffer trolls Australia with comical Jofra Archer meme ahead of Sydney Test
1 hour ago
Marcus Stoinis and Johan Botha exchange verbal volleys on pitch during a BBL game
1 hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar scores all-time record 51st Test century on January 4, 2011: WATCH
1 hour ago