'Stop Crying': Cricket Fans Shut Down Australian Media's Constant Focus On Nagpur Pitch

Even though a day still remains for the Border-Gavaskar trophy to begin in Nagpur, the Australian media have already begun raising concerns about the pitch. The pitch for the Nagpur Test has been a major point of contention with former cricketers of both sides seemingly playing mind games.

When it comes to Australia, former wicket-keeper Ian Healy has said that if a 'fair' pitch were produced, then the Aussies would emerge victorious in the first Test. On the other hand, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a perfect reply to Healy by stating that he would like to see turn from the very first day of the match. Amid these mind games between the former players of both sides, netizens have also given their reactions.

Netizens react to Australian media's jibes on pitches

A day before the first Border Gavaskar trophy Test match commences in Nagpur, Fox Cricket took to their official social media handle and claimed that they had pictures that would 'expose' a 'bizarre Indian ploy.'

What's going on here? 🤔🤔🤔



Pictures expose bizarre Indian ploy as Aussie concerns grow over first Test pitch 👉 https://t.co/O6XuSbyG7V pic.twitter.com/OHEGP4VWRB — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) February 7, 2023

Netizens do not seem to have paid too much heed to the criticisms about the pitch from the Australian media as most of them did not seem to understand where these concerns were emerging from.

India will also play on the same pitch. We can't change soil texture of India. It supports spinners. — Prabhat Choudhary (@neeraj_prabhat) February 8, 2023

Last time I checked, in test cricket both teams have same access to pitch for bowling and batting — Ankush Goyal (@AnkushGoyal24) February 7, 2023

Spin friendly pitches if you come to India, that's it !! We don't complain about green tops so play better to win or accept the defeat !! — MeVeervadra🇮🇳 (@veervadra) February 8, 2023

India has beaten Aus in Aus 2 times in a row despite all odds. Now it's time for Aus to put up a fight instead of complaining. — Shikhar Bhargava 🇮🇳 (@shikharnov) February 7, 2023

Cry more aussies. We never complain when we visit Australia and you make green tops. If your players only performs on green tops and not on spinning pitches then they can be called home track bullies 😂 — Pritesh Indore Patil (@PriteshSpeaks) February 7, 2023

India vs Australia squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.