Last Updated:

'Stop Crying': Cricket Fans Shut Down Australian Media's Constant Focus On Nagpur Pitch

Even though a day still remains for India vs Australia series to begin in Nagpur, the Australian media have already begun raising concerns about the pitch.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
India vs Australia

Image: Cricket.com.au


Even though a day still remains for the Border-Gavaskar trophy to begin in Nagpur, the Australian media have already begun raising concerns about the pitch. The pitch for the Nagpur Test has been a major point of contention with former cricketers of both sides seemingly playing mind games.

When it comes to Australia, former wicket-keeper Ian Healy has said that if a 'fair' pitch were produced, then the Aussies would emerge victorious in the first Test. On the other hand, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a perfect reply to Healy by stating that he would like to see turn from the very first day of the match. Amid these mind games between the former players of both sides, netizens have also given their reactions.

Netizens react to Australian media's jibes on pitches

A day before the first Border Gavaskar trophy Test match commences in Nagpur, Fox Cricket took to their official social media handle and claimed that they had pictures that would 'expose' a 'bizarre Indian ploy.'

Netizens do not seem to have paid too much heed to the criticisms about the pitch from the Australian media as most of them did not seem to understand where these concerns were emerging from.

 

India vs Australia squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com