Stuart Binny Recalls Receiving Test Debut Cap From MS Dhoni, Shares His Inspiring Words

Karnataka cricketer Stuart Binny announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday. During an interview with Asianet Newsable, Binny recalled receiving his Test debut cap from former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. Binny said he will remember receiving his Test debut cap from MS Dhoni for the rest of his life. Binny also shared what Dhoni said to him when he handed him his maiden Test cap during a series against England in 2014. Dhoni told the 37-year-old that he deserved the opportunity and that he would have the full support of the Indian team.

Dhoni reminded Binny that he had consistently performed well in the Ranji Trophy and that he could also do well in Test cricket as it is just a matter of believing in oneself. Binny said Dhoni then asked him to go out and express himself. Binny played three Test matches against England and scored 1, 78, 9, 0, 5, 25*.

Binny's career

Stuart Binny was selected for the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but did not play a single match in the tournament. He was also later picked for the second and third Test matches in Sri Lanka in August 2015, this came as a surprise pick after the Indians lost to Sri Lanka in the first test. He played in place of Harbhajan Singh and ended up taking three wickets for two innings and scored 15 and 8 in the first and second innings. He went on to play one more Test for India against South Africa at his hometown in Bengaluru. Binny scored 194 Test runs in total at an average of 21.55.

Unfortunately, after multiple opportunities, he failed to keep his spot in the Indian team and was dropped after a couple of Test matches. He also got a chance to represent India in the limited-overs cricket, where he played 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is. He scored 230 runs in 50-over format and 35 runs in the shortest form of the game at an average of 28.75 and 17.50, respectively.

Image: RajasthanRoyals/Twitter/PTI

