Stunned Harsha Bhogle Asks 'Anything' Question As Skipper Virat Kohli Goes Berserk Vs WI

India's skipper Virat Kohli contributed to the fireworks at Wankhede on Wednesday as India left Mumbai with a comprehensive 67 run win over West Indies in the third and final T20. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma had already made the lives of the Windies bowlers tough by smashing them all around the park, be it spinners or pacers. Finally when the Windies thought they had stopped that Indian onslaught after getting Rohit Sharma and Pant, King Kohli decided to take up the responsibility of making the lives of the bowlers a living hell, as he went on to smash an unbeaten 70 runs off just 29 balls. The 'Voice of Indian cricket' Harsha Bhogle was stunned, just like the others, with Virat Kohli's fiery and aggressive knock that saw an unusual number of seven sixes in his short innings. Bhogle took to Twitter to ask if there was anything that skipper Kohli could not do on the cricket field.

Harsha Bhogle hails Virat Kohli

Anyone know if there is something Virat Kohli can't do on a cricket ground? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 11, 2019

King Kohli's stellar cameo at the Wankhede

Virat Kohli who had come out to bat at number four after the early dismissal of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant did not take much time to settle down and started targetting the West Indian bowlers in no time. He made the most of the Wankhede wicket and smashed the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. Kohli remained unbeaten on a 29-ball 70 which included four boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 241.38. By the virtue of his stellar cameo, the hosts posted a comprehensive total of 240/3 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul top-scored for the Men In Blue with a 56-ball 91 while Rohit Sharma scored a 34-ball 71. The opening duo added 135 runs for the opening wicket.

Raining sixes at Wankhede

There were 16 sixes that lit up the Mumbai skyline with Rohit hitting five, Rahul four and surprising everyone, 'boundary man' Kohli had seven of them in all. India needed a good start but Rohit and Rahul made it a brilliant one as they conjured 135 runs in 11.4 overs. The true nature of the pitch with no lateral movement only made it easier as the batsmen could hit through the line. Rohit, in particular, pulled with disdain and also got one knee to hit the slog sweep into the cow corner.

