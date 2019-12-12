Wagner Takes A 'one-handed Wonder' Off His Own Bowling To Dismiss David Warner

New Zealand's pace sensation Neil Wagner took a screamer off his own bowling to get rid of Australia's dangerous David Warner in the first session of the first Test at Perth. Australia, who locked horns with New Zealand in a day-night Test, lost both their openers at the end of the first session, leaving Smith and Labuschagne the charge of taking the hosts forward. Joe Burns was sent packing by Colin de Grandhomme for just nine runs following which Wagner got Warner in the most stunning fashion. David Warner hit the ball back towards Wagner, who stooped low to grab the ball in one hand just before it hit the ground, leaving Warner stunned. With Warner's wicket, New Zealand stopped the momentum of the Aussies on their tracks and will look to capitalise on the early departure of the hosts' openers.

Neil Wagner takes a screamer to get rid of Warner

Smith, Labuschagne resume session 2 for Australia

Australia lost David Warner at the stroke of dinner, bringing an end to a wicketless ten overs since the game had begun. Barring Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner, the Kiwi bowlers were smashed around the park by the hosts before Wagner stunned the fans at Perth with his one-hand wonder. Smith and Labuschagne resumed the second session for Australia, with the in-form Labuschagne already settled down. The visitors, however, kept up their aggression as they constantly attempt to push the Australian batsmen to commit a mistake that they can exploit.

Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson

