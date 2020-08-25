KL Rahul 'honoured' To Have Played With Dhoni, Says 'everyday Has Been A Huge Learning'

KL Rahul said that playing with the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an honour for him. MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 19:29 hrs after having represented Team India at the highest level for 16 years.

'Such an honour': KL Rahul

"Playing with MS Dhoni is such an honour and every day has been a huge learning. And that's something I will treasure for the rest of my life and career. There have been times when we had quite a qood partnership in the middle," Rahul said in a video released by the Indian Premier League on their website. "The calmness he (Dhoni) has and the way he has got the best out of each player, everybody would try to learn from him," he added.

MS Dhoni & CSK in IPL 2020

Even though Mahi won't be donning the Indian jersey again, he will be seen in CSK colors for a while. CSK players who were recently in Chennai for a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium have already reached the United Arab Emirates for participating in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is accommodated in Taj Dubai.

CSK who is also known as 'Dad's Army' will be hoping to give their best on the ground and win their fourth IPL trophy as a token of appreciation for two of their star-studded players- MS Dhoni and his bestie Suresh Raina who have recently bid adieu to international cricket.

KL Rahul in IPL 2020

The Karnataka cricketer will be leading KXIP in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 finalists during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle and has been instrumental with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

Rahul will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals.

